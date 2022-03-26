Newburgh teen pleads guilty to attempted murder, may face 15 years in prison

A Newburgh teen is facing time in state prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder in Orange County Court on Friday.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced Danny Flores-Garcia, 19, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of second-degree assault in connection with the shooting of three people in the City of Newburgh last year. Both charges are felonies.

Flores-Garcia also pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony. Prosecutors said he possessed a loaded and defaced pistol on July 13, 2021.

Hoovler said Flores-Garcia admitted that he shot three people on Mill Street in the city at about 2:40 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2021.

Flores-Garcia admitted he was trying to kill two of the people at the time he shot them, and caused physical injury to the third.

Flores-Garcia also admitted at about 11:15 a.m. on July 13, he possessed a loaded and defaced Ruger pistol on Benkard Avenue, also in the city of Newburgh. Hoovler said a defaced firearm is one where the serial number has been removed, which is often done to prevent law enforcement officials from learning where the gun had last been possessed legally.

Hoovler said based on the plea agreement, his office will recommend he be sentenced to 20 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision when he is sentenced on June 3.

However, Hoovler also said the judge promised not to sentence Flores-Garcia to more than 15 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision.

Matthew Witherow, Flores-Garcia's attorney, could not be reached for comment.

