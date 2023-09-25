Newburgh woman pleads guilty to aggravated battery for shooting husband; murder charge dropped

EVANSVILLE — A Newburgh woman who admitted to shooting and killing her husband will see a murder charge dismissed in exchange for her pleading guilty to aggravated battery, court records show.

The Indiana State Police arrested Lisa Harris, 60, in August 2020 on a preliminary charge of murder after she shot and killed her husband, 56-year-old Michael Harris, in Crawford County.

According to Crawford County court records, Harris pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, in July. Harris went to trial in April, but the proceedings ended in a hung jury.

She was scheduled to go before a second jury in July, but she abruptly changed her plea of not guilty to guilty.

Harris' plea agreement states that she will undergo DNA testing, pay $150 in court costs and pay a $100 public defender fee. While a judge was scheduled to sentence Harris on Monday, online court records do not yet outline the exact term of her imprisonment.

According to public records, Harris could face a maximum sentence of six years, which includes credit for time served in jail while she awaited trial.

State troopers responded to the 2400 block of North Dillard Road near Birdseye around 8:50 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2020, for a report of a shooting. Medics attempted to treat Michael Harris, but he later died at Jasper Memorial Hospital.

Lisa Harris was arrested in Crawford County and charged with murder shortly thereafter, according to court records.

According to court records, Lisa Harris signed a plea agreement in which she admitted to committing the crime of aggravated battery and accepted any just sentence under Indiana law.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Newburgh woman pleads guilty to aggravated battery for killing husband