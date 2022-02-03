Newburgh woman sentenced to prison for stabbing woman on Dubois Street

A Newburgh woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for stabbing a woman last year.

Ariana Sanchez previously admitted stabbing the woman on Dubois Street in the city of Newburgh the afternoon of June 19, 2021.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, a felony, on Dec. 14, and was sentenced in Orange County Court on Tuesday. Her lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

Sanchez had admitted repeatedly stabbing the woman in the chest, back and leg, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said. The victim was treated for her injuries at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital.

Officials have not commented on the circumstances or motivation for the stabbing.

Assistant District Attorney Christine Maggiore prosecuted the case.

