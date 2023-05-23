Newburgh woman sentenced to prison for vehicular manslaughter

GOSHEN - A Newburgh woman was sentenced Tuesday to three and a half to seven years in prison after previously pleading guilty to vehicular manslaughter.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said Ezzial Williams, 38, pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular manslaughter, a felony, just before a jury trial was about to begin.

The sentence is the maximum allowed under state law, Hoovler said.

Hoovler said that, as alleged in documents filed and statements made in court, Williams was driving on Route 32 in the town of Cornwall on Oct. 10, 2021, in excess of the posted speed limit when she crossed over the double yellow line and crashed into a vehicle being driven by a local vascular surgeon.

The crash killed the surgeon, who was not identified in Hoovler's news release.

Prior to driving her vehicle, Williams had smoked cocaine, some of which was recovered from a crack pipe found in her belongings after the crash, Hoovler said.

Hoovler said Williams admitted during the plea process that she was impaired by the consumption of cocaine at the time of the collision, and that she was speeding and crossed over the double yellow line, thereby causing the other driver's death.

"This is another example of the horrifying outcomes we often see when combining drugs and driving," Hoovler said in a statement released by his office.

Williams' attorney, Orrin Fullerton, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Vehicular manslaughter guilty plea sends Newburgh woman to prison