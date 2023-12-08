Newbury Park man formally charged with mother's murder after alleged hammer attack

Prosecutors filed an upgraded charge of murder Thursday after the victim of an alleged hammer attack died.

Prosecutors on Thursday charged a Newbury Park man with murdering his 63-year-old mother, amending an earlier criminal complaint for attempted murder because the victim died.

The complaint filed in court by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office charges 21-year-old Scott Goldberg with murdering Alison Marshall in connection with an assault with a hammer on the night of Nov. 19 at the family's home in Newbury Park.

He also faces four special allegations: using a deadly and dangerous weapon, inflicting great bodily injury, committing a crime of great violence and using a weapon when he committed the crime.

Marshall died 12 days later on Dec. 1 at Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, where she was admitted in critical condition after being struck.

Goldberg is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon against his 64-year-old father, the same as in the earlier complaint. He allegedly attacked both of his parents with the hammer, but his father survived.

Goldberg has not yet entered a plea. His arraignment is scheduled at 9 a.m. on Dec. 20 in courtroom 37 at Ventura County Superior Court.

It was also disclosed Thursday that Marshall's death was ruled a homicide by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. She died from multiple blunt force injuries to the head, the agency said.

Goldberg is being held without bail at the main jail in Ventura.

