Newbury Park woman attacked with hammer dies; son to be charged with murder

Prosecutors are planning to file a murder charge against a 21-year-old Newbury Park man accused of attacking his 63-year-old mother with a hammer in the wake of the woman's death on Friday.

The victim identified as Alison Marshall died Friday afternoon at Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, Capt. Dean Worthy, a spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, confirmed Sunday.

Prosecutors had earlier charged her son, Scott Goldberg, with Marshall's attempted murder after the incident on Nov. 19 inside what's believed to be the family home on Mayfield Court in Newbury Park.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon against his 64-year-old father, who was allegedly also attacked with the hammer but survived.

The District Attorney's Office is making arrangements to shift the case to the more serious charge of murder starting Monday, said Erin Meister, a supervising senior deputy DA.

The defendant was initially held in county jail in lieu of approximately $500,000 bail. But Superior Court Judge Patricia Murphy granted the prosecution's request to deny bail of any amount Wednesday, barring him from being released before trial.

Goldberg has not yet entered a plea to the original charges. He had been scheduled for arraignment on Dec. 20, but it wasn't immediately clear whether the upgraded charge would impact court dates.

Goldberg remained in custody Sunday at the county's main jail in Ventura.

Kathleen Wilson covers crime, courts and local government issues for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at kathleen.wilson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0271.

