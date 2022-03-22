Newbury PD: Plum Island man grabbed officer's Taser

Mar. 22—NEWBURY — A Plum Island man accused of trying to take away a police officer's Taser during an intense struggle Friday night was ordered held on $1,000 cash bail following his arraignment Monday in Newburyport District Court.

In addition to assault and battery with intent to disarm a police officer, Trinidad Baca, 47, of Northern Boulevard was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and failing to stop for police.

Should Baca post bail, he was ordered not to drive and to stay out of trouble with the law. He is due back in court Friday for a pretrial hearing.

The struggle with Newbury police Sgt. Jason DaCunha came moments after the officer clocked Baca driving 62 mph in a 25 mph zone about 10:30 p.m on Northern Boulevard. By the time DaCunha caught up with Baca's Toyota Scion, Baca had run into tall grass off 33rd Street, according to the officer's report.

Baca did not go quietly, pulling back from the officer when he tried to handcuff him. Baca, who appeared heavily intoxicated, then knocked DaCunha's microphone off his shirt hoping to stop him from calling the police station for help.

DaCunha made the call and then bear hugged Baca from behind. The smaller man was able to slip out of DaCunha's grasp and then charge the officer. DaCunha was able to corral him for a brief moment but Baca kept on trying to break free.

Eventually, DaCunha drew his Taser and told Baca to surrender or he would be shot with the device. Baca ignored DaCunha, prompting the officer to shoot Baca twice with the Taser.

The first shot did not stop Baca, who pulled the wires out of his body. The second shot felled him, after which DaCunha ordered him to roll onto his stomach. Baca did not listen so the officer kicked him in the side. DaCunha lost his footing, however, and fell to the ground.

"Baca immediately grabbed hold of my left hand with the Taser. He then stated that he was going to take the Taser, use it against me and that it was self defense," DaCunha wrote in his report.

Story continues

By this time, two bystanders came to DaCunha's aid. One called 911 while the other grabbed Baca's free arm. DaCunha continued to hit Baca in an attempt to stop him from resisting. It took four more blows before Baca placed both hands behind his back.

Newburyport police Officer James Allen arrived and helped DaCunha place two sets of handcuffs on Baca.

"At one point, Baca looked at me, smiled and stated that he understood that I was doing my job," DaCunha wrote in his report.

As a precaution, Baca was brought to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport for an evaluation. In his Toyota, police found a six-pack of beer, according to DaCunha's report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.