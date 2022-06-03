Newburyport clerk magistrate to hear dog stealing case

Jun. 2—ROWLEY — The attorney representing an Ipswich woman accused of stealing a purebred dachshund and later its puppies successfully delayed his client's arraignment on a larceny over $1,200 charge during a hearing Thursday inside Newburyport District Court.

Instead, Mary Cayer, 52, of Market Street, will stand before a clerk magistrate inside the same courthouse on June 17 to determine whether there is enough probable cause to arraign her on the felony case.

Her attorney, Jeremy Cohen, of Boston Dog Lawyers, was able to convince Judge Peter Doyle that a Rowley police report submitted as part of the complaint against his client did not establish the value of the puppies clearly enough to warrant her arraignment.

"It's a great day," Cohen said outside the courtroom minutes after Doyle's decision. "It's a fair point to argue before my client is arraigned on a felony."

Doyle said in his remarks to Cohen and to Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy, that he believes the value of the puppies listed at $2,500 each in the Rowley police report, may have been exaggerated.

"It seems to me the fairest way to resolve this," Doyle said, referring to sending the matter before a clerk magistrate.

Cayer was in court on May 19 to be arraigned on the charge only for Cohen to file the motion. During Cayer's May 19 appearance, Doyle asked if she had paid "Just Behaving" owner Heidi Harris for the dogs. Both attorneys acknowledged not a cent had been paid.

However, Harris was mailed a check for $500, the price of the mother dog, on May 27, according to court records.

Harris approached Rowley police on April 22 saying she had let Cayer take the dachshund, named Reese, home so she could figure out whether the dog was a good fit with her family. A few days later Cayer said she wanted a little more time to think it over but promised to pay Harris $500 if she decided to keep the dog. While Cayer was with the dog, they learned it was pregnant. Later, the dog gave birth to four puppies while still with Cayer.

Story continues

"On or about this time, Cayer refused to pay for, or return the animal to (the victim)," Sgt. David MacMullen wrote in his report, adding Harris then called police.

Harris told MacMullen that she wanted the unborn puppies back but was willing to sell the dachshund for $500. However, Cayer had no intention of returning the dog and that she was going to sell the puppies herself. MacMullen called Cayer who told the sergeant the victim had given her the dog for free.

"She went on to say Harris didn't know the dog was pregnant," MacMullen wrote in his report. "She stated that she got the dog and never heard from Harris for an extended period of time."

MacMullen told Cayer that the victim had complained to police about the dog being stolen from her.

"I advised her of the fact that Harris was calling to advise that she failed to return or pay for the dog (now dogs) and asked if she was going to give the dogs back. Cayer stated that she was not. I advised that I would be filing a criminal complaint against her for the larceny of the dogs and again asked her if she paid for the dogs. She stated that she had not. I again asked her if she was going to return the mother and the puppies and she stated that she was not," MacMullen wrote in his report.

Cohen argued on May 19, that the puppies did not have a dollar value attached to them and at no point did Cayer place them on the market.

"The value attached the puppies is arbitrary and subjective and was misstated in the police report as the reporting officer is not in any position to assess the value of same considering they did not belong to the breeder and were not offered for sale," Cohen wrote.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.