Newburyport man arrested, charged with hitting police officer

Jul. 7—NEWBURYPORT — It took two shots with a Taser for a Curriers Court resident to be subdued by police officers Sunday night after they responded to a domestic disturbance outside a building there.

Vladimir Strattner, 33, was charged with disorderly conduct and assault and battery, according to court records.

After Strattner's arraignment Tuesday morning in Newburyport District Court, he was released on personal recognizance but ordered by Judge Matthew Nestor to remain drug and alcohol free. Strattner is due back in court Aug. 6 for a pretrial hearing.

Newburyport police Officer Shawn Eaton responded to a domestic disturbance on Kent Street about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. From nearby Curriers Court, Eaton heard Strattner and a woman arguing outside.

When approached by police, the woman apologized for the noise. But Strattner became belligerent when Eaton asked him questions.

Strattner said he was not going to talk to the officer and began walking away. By this time, Eaton could smell alcohol coming from Strattner, Eaton wrote in his report.

"When I observed he had no intention of stopping I took hold of his left elbow and ordered him to stop. Mr. Strattner said 'I am not (expletive) talking to you.' He pulled away from me and struck me in the chest with his right hand," Eaton wrote.

Eaton then drew his Taser and told Strattner to turn around and put his hands behind his back because he was under arrest. But Strattner ignored Eaton and began walking toward the person who called police about the domestic disturbance.

Eaton warned him that he would be hit with the Taser if he did not comply. After a second warning went unheeded, Eaton shot Strattner with his Taser.

When the first shot did not stop the man, Eaton shot a second burst and hit him in the left thigh.

Five seconds later, Strattner fell to the ground and did not resist when Eaton ordered him to put his hands behind his back and to stay on the ground.

A short time later, Officers Joshua Tierney and Michael Wilichoski arrived to assist. As Tierney put handcuffs around Strattner's wrists, Eaton removed the many Taser probes stuck on his body.

After Strattner was placed in a police cruiser, officers spoke to the woman seen arguing with him. She told police that he did not harm her and they were merely arguing, Eaton added in his report.