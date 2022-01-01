Newburyport man banned from Park Lunch while awaiting trial

Dec. 31—NEWBURYPORT — A Turkey Hilll Road man was barred from the Park Lunch while he awaits trial on assault and battery, vandalizing property and other charges following his arrest Wednesday night.

Stephen Mansfield, 31, was also charged with resisting arrest and assault and battery of a police officer.

At his arraignment Friday morning in Newburyport District Court, Mansfield was released on the same $500 cash bail he posted after his arrest. Judge Peter Doyle ordered Mansfield to stay away from the Merrimac Street watering hole as well as a bartender he allegedly assaulted.

Because Mansfield was on probation until next December for a driving offense at the time of his arrest, a court probation officer asked Doyle to place him in jail. Doyle declined to do so but told Mansfield that during his year on probation he must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens.

Mansfield is due back in court on Feb. 22 for a pretrial hearing.

Newburyport police responded to the Park Lunch around 10:30 p.m. after the establishment's bartender said he was attacked by Mansfield as he was escorting him out of the building.

Newburyport police Sgt. William Steeves wrote in his report the bartender had just sold Mansfield a beer when he noticed Mansfield was intoxicated. He then took the beer back, prompting Mansfield to get angry with him.

The bartender "then told him he had to leave the restaurant. (The bartender) stated that while escorting Mr. Mansfield out, he grabbed his shirt while yelling and screaming," Steeves wrote in his report.

Police were called and when they arrived, Steeves was met by Officer Eric Marshall who was off duty and at the bar. Marshall pointed to Mansfield in the parking lot and said "he was the problem." Also helping were officers Shawn Eaton and James Allen, along with Newbury Officer Mark Smigileski.

Mansfield grew more upset as Steeves and others tried to calm him down. Unable to calm down Mansfield, officers placed him under arrest. While walking towards the cruiser, Mansfield dropped to the ground forcing officers to lift him up and place him in a cruiser. He continued to resist at the police station and at one point head butted Eaton, according to Steeves' report.

In May 2019, Mansfield pleaded guilty to assault and battery and disorderly conduct related to an incident at the Thirsty Whale, a State Street bar. He was also ordered to stay away from the bar for a year and pay $830 in restitution after damaging a window in February during the Super Bowl.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.