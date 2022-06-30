Newburyport man charged with dealing drugs to young teen

Jun. 30—ROWLEY — A Newburyport man accused of trying to sell drugs to a 13-year-old in a local parking lot in September was arraigned on several charges Tuesday in Newburyport District Court.

In addition to possessing a Class C drug with intent to distribute to a minor, Jedidiah Groff, 23, of Prospect Street was charged with possession of Class B, D and E drugs with intent to distribute. Judge Peter Doyle released Groff with a bail warning and ordered him to return to court July 28 for a pretrial hearing.

Court records show a clerk magistrate held a hearing in May and determined there was enough probable cause to arraign Groff on the charges.

Rowley police Officer Gavin Forni was patrolling the east side of town on Sept. 1, shortly after midnight, when he saw a young teen in the town annex's parking lot off Central Street.

The teen told the officer he was playing Pokemon Go, an online game, and that his mother knew he was outside. But the teen appeared very anxious and was eager to finish the conversation. While this occurred, Forni saw a black Audi drive past.

After ending the conversation with the teen, Forni got back in his cruiser and turned onto Central Street. A few moments later, he saw the Audi drive past a stop sign at Central and Main streets. Forni caught up to the Audi and pulled it over on Summer Street.

The driver, identified as Groff, told the officer he did not see the stop sign and apologized. Forni quickly noticed the interior smelled like unburned marijuana. Groff admitted he had some marijuana in his car and showed the officer his backpack.

"He showed me a full sandwich bag of a leaf green substance which I know through training and experience to be marijuana," Forni wrote in his report.

As Forni was in his cruiser checking Groff's driving record, a dispatcher informed him that a motorist spotted the driver of a black Audi "making a roadside deal and provided Groff's license plate number," Forni wrote in his report.

Forni went back to Groff and asked him to get out of the car. Groff did as asked and then removed three more sandwich bags filled with marijuana from the same backpack.

"I asked Groff if he was selling drugs prior to being pulled over. Groff, still nervous, appeared defeated and began to plead stating that he was a college student and needed money."

By this time, another officer had arrived to assist Forni. Forni, with Groff's consent, went through the backpack and removed more bags of marijuana, a bag of psychedelic mushrooms, 17 THC cartridges, a bag containing MDMA (molly), seven bags of marijuana edibles, a large amount of pills, two smartphones, $350 in cash, two weighed scales and a pocket knife.

"He stated prior to being stopped he was making a mushroom deal with a kid," Forni said in his report.

Groff added that he sold drugs to the same teen a couple of times before and that their meeting spot was on Wethersfield Street. He also said the MDMA was for his personal use. As for the prescription pills, he said they were also for personal use.

Police did not arrest Groff but rather confiscated the drugs and cash. Instead, he was summonsed to court, according to Forni's report.

Forni added that after some more research, he identified the teen in the parking lot and learned he was 13 years old.

