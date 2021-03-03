Newburyport man ordered to complete anger management course
Mar. 2—NEWBURYPORT — A local man who admitted he could be found guilty of attacking a Black Lives Matter protester last summer was back in Newburyport District Court on Monday hoping a judge would not put him in jail for failing to live up to a deal that saw an assault and battery charge continued for a year.
Judge Peter Doyle ordered Donn Pollard, 63, of Fruit Street to complete an anger management program by June 1 or risk violating his probation.
Pollard was arrested June 26 in Market Square in the midst of a large Black Lives Matter demonstration.
Pollard confronted a woman in the demonstration, swore at her, and then slapped her with an open hand near the left side of her eye, according to a Newburyport police report.
A witness told police that Pollard first tried to grab the woman's sign before striking her.
A warrant was issued for Pollard's arrest Friday after he failed to touch base with the probation department in a timely manner — as well as not enrolling in an anger management course, according to a court probation officer.
Completing the course was a condition of his agreement with the court in late December that saw the assault and battery charge and a disorderly conduct charge continued without a finding for a year.
Pollard, who came to court on his own Monday, also must remain out of trouble with the law and stay away from and have no contact with his victim and witnesses. If he does so, the charges would be dropped after a year.
