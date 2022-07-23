Newburyport PD: Thieves attempted to break into bank ATM

Jul. 22—NEWBURYPORT — The Provident Bank closed its Storey Avenue branch for the day after thieves attempted to break into a drive-thru ATM machine early Friday morning.

Meanwhile, local police have put out a "be-on-the-look-out" alert for area police departments as they look for a red truck wanted in connection with the attempted theft.

Newburyport police Lt. Matthew Simons said someone ripped the entire ATM machine from its concrete base in an attempt to get at the cash. While the investigation continues, it does not appear thieves were successful stealing anything.

A Provident Bank employee confirmed the branch was closed for the day but declined to comment further, saying the matter was under police investigation. A sign was placed on the bank's front door alerting patrons of the closure.

Hours after the break-in attempt, which took place around 4:15 a.m., local police detectives were still on scene watching as bank employees and a moving crew worked toward getting the massive machine onto a truck.

