Newburyport police seek man who robbed downtown business

May 5—NEWBURYPORT — Local police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they believe walked into The Village Silversmith on Friday afternoon and walked out with rings worth thousands of dollars.

Newburyport police Lt. Matthew Simons said employees at the State Street shop, located in the heart of downtown, noticed the rings were missing well after the suspect left.

Simons said the rings were worth a "few thousand dollars" total.

On Tuesday, local police released still images from video of the suspect with the hope that it may lead to his capture. Those images show him wearing a dark gray North Face jacket, dark pants, boat shoes and a blue New England Patriots cap.

Village Silversmith is a regional company with locations in Peabody, Salem, Gloucester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. It features handcrafted sterling silver and natural gemstone jewelry, according to its website.

A Village Silversmith manager declined to comment when reached by a reporter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newburyport police Inspector Chris McDonald at 978-462-4411, ext. 1006, or cmcdonald@newburyportpolice.com.