Newbury's ACO announces she is stepping down

Sep. 30—NEWBURY — Carol Larocque, the town's embattled animal control officer, announced earlier this week she will step down from her post in mid-October, according to Town Manager Tracy Blais.

Her decision, relayed to the Select Board by Blais on Tuesday, comes less than two weeks after it was revealed she and Rowley Animal Control Officer Reed Wilson were being investigated by the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

Blais, who added that Larocque's last day will be Oct. 16, said all animal control issues should be directed to the Police Department until further notice.

A District Attorney's Office spokesperson confirmed Sept. 19 that the pair were being investigated for the shooting and killing of a stray husky at a now-closed Rowley dog kennel.

Larocque is also Rowley's assistant animal control officer.

Rowley Town Administrator Deborah Eagan said Thursday that Wilson and Larocque are still employed by the town.

The investigation of Wilson and Larocque began as the result of statements made by Hydrant Regency owner April Bernhardt to police after they charged her with 40 counts of animal cruelty.

Court records shows that Rowley police Sgt. Matthew Ziev received word Sept. 7 that a stray dog may have been euthanized with a rifle at the now-shuttered Route 1 kennel. He asked Bernhardt if she knew anything about the claim and she said that she did.

About that time, and unbeknownst to Bernhardt, the two officers came to the kennel armed with what appeared to be rifles. Their arrival was caught on video and Ziev was able to watch it.

"A few minutes later, April Bernhardt heard a shot, a dog yelp and then a second shot. A Bernhardt indicated that this made her feel horrible and it was inhumane," Ziev wrote in his report.

When asked why she did not call police after the shooting, Bernhardt said it was because "they are the animal police."

Select Board Chairperson Alicia Greco declined to comment on the matter Thursday, saying it had nothing to do with Newbury.

Larocque is originally from Nashua, New Hampshire, and has been an animal control officer for more than 40 years. She has worked in Wenham, Hamilton, Rowley and Newburyport, where she served for 14 years until the mid-2000s. She also helps cover Topsfield's animal control needs.

Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

