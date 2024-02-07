Newcastle-under-Lyme: Hundreds of homes planned for town centre

An artist's impression of York Place, where the existing building skeleton will be preserved to create 47 apartments

A council has agreed to spend £2.65m on plans for 275 new homes in the centre of Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Linked schemes at the Ryecroft, York Place and Midway include shops, offices, a hotel and public spaces as well as a possible music venue.

Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council said regenerating the sites for young professionals, families and downsizers would "change the town's landscape".

Cabinet members approved the submission of planning applications on Tuesday.

During a meeting, they also agreed to appoint Capital & Centric as developers and enable re-development works to start at York Place.

Council leader Simon Tagg said the developments "will lead to increased footfall in the town centre, supporting local shops, restaurants and businesses day and night".

Work has already started to install a 450 space multi-storey car park at the Ryecroft site, which will also eventually house about 90 apartments for people aged over 55.

An Ibis Styles hotel is also planned, with additional commercial space and affordable housing.

Once the Ryecroft car park opens, the Midway car park will close for preparatory work for 106 one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

At York Place, development plans include 47 one and two-bedroom apartments, with commercial space and room for the relocation of Astley Performing Arts Centre.

'Buzzing neighbourhood'

There are also proposals to develop a music venue adjoining the Bulls Head pub..

Deputy council leader Stephen Sweeney said Capital & Centric would avoid demolition of Midway and York Place buildings by incorporate existing structures into new designs.

"This will change the landscape in Newcastle, particularly opening up York Place to form a link from Ryecroft to the rest of the town centre," he added.

John Moffat, joint managing director at Capital & Centric, said he wanted to "repurpose" York Place and Midway "beyond recognition as buzzing neighbourhoods where people want to hang out".

Redevelopment work is being funded by the government's Future High Streets and Town Deal schemes.

