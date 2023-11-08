Newcomer Davis wins Fayetteville District 2 race

Newcomer Malik Davis beat out incumbent Councilwoman Shakeyla Ingram in the Fayetteville City Council District 2 race, according to unofficial results from Tuesday night’s general election.

Davis received 64.8 % of the votes at 1,298, while Ingram received 34.45%, or 690 votes.

Another 15 votes were cast for write-in candidates.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.

Ingram, Davis advance to general election for Fayetteville District 2 Council race

Fayetteville Observer Voter Guide: Meet the Fayetteville City Council District 2 candidates

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Davis upsets Ingram in Fayetteville District 2 council race