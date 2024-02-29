Newcomers and their entrepreneurial spirit make fast impact on this Fort Worth suburb

For some, relocating is simply a move. For others — like Mike and Ashley Hernandez — it’s an opportunity to arrive and waste no time making an impact in their new community.

Since arriving in Keller in late 2020, Mike and Ashley have not only adjusted to life in North Texas, they have worked vigorously to affect the area socially in a variety of ways. In the process, they also discovered new career avenues.

The husband and wife duo are creators of one of the first female-focused co-sharing spaces in Dallas-Fort Worth, brought the first Hispanic Heritage Festival to Keller and started the social media site Kickin’ It In Keller.

“Embarking on any venture with faith and good intentions can lead to unexpected, yet incredibly fulfilling paths,” Ashley said. “As we continue our journey, evolving ideas, and nurturing various business ventures, the unwavering support of our community and those we serve is our anchor. With trust in the belief that all things work out in their own time, we remain steadfast.”

Not surprising, Ashley also serves on the economic development board in Keller.

Coming to Texas

Ashley was born in Irving and lived in North Richland Hills before her family moved to the Northeast. There, she met Mike, who is from Puerto Rico.

The two were successful, her in the beauty industry and him in emergency room health care. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, her businesses took a hit — though she still has some in Connecticut — so they made the decision to relocate to Texas.

Still having some family here, Ashley said it was during a visit in May of 2020 that the decision was made to return. Mike, whose work increased because of the pandemic, couldn’t join her right away.

“I wholeheartedly supported my wife in the decision. It was a tough time for her business,” Mike said. “Although I was experiencing the opposite effects and working more than ever, I knew this was the right thing for us long-term.”

It was a good thing for North Texas also, it seems.

“This journey has been a testament to resilience and adaptability, illustrating the challenges one can overcome with determination and a willingness to take a leap of faith,” Ashley said. “Our story reflects the strength found in facing uncertainties head-on and the rewards that come with embracing change.”

The Be Hive

Amid the challenges of the pandemic, Ashley found herself in a new location, craving connections and resources. This sparked the vision of The Be Hive, a female-focused co-share workspace evolving into an event venue, 139 Olive.

“We’re more than a physical space. We’re a dynamic ecosystem fostering connections and supporting women in business,” Ashley said. “Whether you’re just starting or seeking a connection point for growth, we offer a critical resource.”

As one of the first of its kind in North Texas, The BE Hive provides a unique platform for collaboration and innovation, with opportunities for members to be preferred vendors at female-centric events hosted at 139 Olive.

“It has become a beacon of support and social gatherings, showcasing the strength that emerges when women unite to build something extraordinary, whether in their businesses or collaboration,” Ashley said. “It truly serves as a hub for women in all facets of their lives.”

Tori Hamilton, owner of Radiance Del Sol, a portable spray tanning business, said The Be Hive provided a supportive place for her businesses.

“The willingness to offer support and information from her years of knowledge has been a major building block for me as a new entrepreneur,” Hamilton said.

Jennifer Russell, owner of Season Gourmet Goods, noted: “Ashley leads by an example of fearlessness. Adopting this mindset has allowed me to create and accept so many opportunities that are meant for me. The Be Hive has been an excellent source of genuine connection where as business owners we can be open about our challenges and find support.”

Mike is the in-house videographer for The BE Hive, part of his new passion. He helps create content and marketing assets for the women who come through the doors, whether they are members or using the space for the day.

“In the middle of a pandemic, getting back into health care in a new state proved to be difficult. My wife needed more support with her business after being short staffed, so I stepped in to support her while being a support for our kids transitioning here,” he said. “I found a passion for videography as we documented the stories of our new home and the business owners we came to know.”

Hispanic Heritage Festival

Ashley and Mike actively sought opportunities for their children to connect with their heritage and culture, only to find limited local options, she said.

“It was a revelation to discover a vibrant Hispanic/Latino community — from business owners to residents — that I hadn’t realized existed,” she said.

She and Mike found themselves often having to go to Dallas or other areas to find authentic Puerto Rican dishes.

Given the rapid growth of the Metroplex, they felt compelled to highlight the diversity not only within the cities but also in the suburbs, making it more accessible for families locally.

“Keller, renowned as Texas’ most family-friendly city, emerged as the perfect canvas to celebrate the richness of culture and diversity within families, not only in Keller, but also in the surrounding towns,” she said.

The first celebration in 2022 was put together in less than a month and had over 400 people in attendance. The success was recognized by Keller Mayor Armin Mizani, who himself is of Puerto Rican descent. The city partnered with them for the second event, which drew a crowd of over 1,000.

“We left our home in Connecticut to a place where I didn’t have family or any connections,” Mike said. “I found myself in a place with little diversity and culture, which resulted in my family seeking out other communities to have this view for our children while also realizing there was a vibrant Hispanic community that did exist. The culture is here, it just needed more representation, and we wanted to bring that forward.”

Now, the festival is an annual happening, with this year’s event scheduled for Sept. 28.

We are excited to have this event as a new yearly tradition for our city.”

Kickin’ It in Keller

In 2021, as a new business owner and community member in Keller, Ashley said she felt a lack of connection while exploring her town. Existing Facebook groups provided recommendations, but there was no real-time guide for discovering events and activities.

Driven by a passion for supporting small businesses and building community ties, Kickin’ It In Keller was founded.

“In a rapidly growing city like Keller, longtime residents were unaware of new developments, and newcomers were unsure of available activities,” she said. “Kickin’ It In Keller became a go-to resource, bridging this information gap.”

Beyond showcasing businesses and individuals, the platform offers real-time updates on town events. One touching instance involved a home-bound individual who lives near town hall, who, thanks to their live broadcasts, finally got to experience and see the annual fireworks.

“It’s these moments that make Kickin’ It In Keller special to me,” Ashley said. “It is so much more than a Facebook group. It is a place for the unseen and forgotten. Three years in, our collection of community life photos and videos, paints a captivating collage of real moments. I scroll through often. It brings me joy.

“Kickin’ It In Keller, born out of the need for community connection, has been a journey that cultivated unexpected skills through grassroots efforts.”

Latest invention

And now they have their latest invention, a spinoff of Kickin’ It In Keller — Kickin’ It Local, a platform showcasing businesses and community events.

Ashley said the development of the social media group incubated their ideas and exploration from using camera phones to Mike’s newfound passion for professional photography and videography, leading to the creation of Kickin’ It Media Group, launched by Mike.

“Through Kickin’ it in Keller I developed my skills with photography and video,” he said. “I get to be an entrepreneur alongside my wife, and it allows our family to be together more, which is most important.”

Kickin’ It Local extends their mission to support small and local businesses beyond Keller to neighboring cities. Ashley said by showcasing the gems around them, they aim to highlight their own city and businesses to neighboring communities.

“We’re situated perfectly next to amazing things to explore, and we want to attract an ecosystem of support that goes beyond our city limits,” she said.