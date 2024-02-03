Newcomerstown grad returns to help high school students become leaders in their community

NEWCOMERSTOWN − Dustin Kennedy is helping today's students become tomorrow's leaders.

A graduate of Newcomerstown High School and Muskingum University, he now teaches American government, personal finance, history through film and teen leadership at his former high school.

Teen Leadership is an elective class offered to sophomores, juniors and seniors. Students must apply and be interviewed by a committee to be selected to take the class. Students can take the class for one year or multiple years if they selected.

The goal of the class is to create leaders by bringing character, integrity, and citizenship to the students through an academic service-based program.

Teen Leadership members held a canned food for Christmas. They include, from left, Lisa Weber, Josie Durben, Jacoby Tedrow, Kenley Hayes, Austin Smith, Caden Norman, Graham Shepherd, Clayton Fish, Keiona Warren, Maggie Collins, Kameron Dorland, Larrissa Stull, and Jaidyn Peoples.

“Our motto 'Lead, serve, and inspire the world' is the foundation for what we do in our school and community," Kennedy said.

Kennedy was inspired to pursue education as a career by his eighth grade algebra teacher John Feller and his mother, Sandy, who was a librarian at Newcomerstown Middle School.

"As I started my teaching career at River View, I became more and more interested in the power of positive leadership. When I had the opportunity to return to Newcomerstown High School, former principal Mr. Josh Branch and I wanted to bring the Teen Leadership Corps program to the school because we had seen what an impact that it could have on our students, staff, school, and community," he said.

"Many times, students come in shy and backward, and by the time we get done they are in the front leading others. The growth and self-confidence they get is tremendous. It is not easy going in front of your peers and speaking to them, all of my students will attest to that, but that is a part of what we work on and teach.

"Every year is a little different, depending on those in the class, but at the end of the day these students walk away being better people, and that might be the most rewarding thing of all.”

Class members complete a variety of projects throughout the year, such as:

• Tie blankets for Nationwide Children's Hospital• Pop tab collection for the Ronald McDonald House of Central Ohio• Thanksgiving meals/baskets for families in need• Canned food drive• Mentoring younger students• Flowers and chocolate for all high school students on Valentine's Day• Dude Be Nice Week• Red Ribbon Week• Cards for the elderly• Teacher Appreciation Week• Host staff vs. student events• Military Care Packages

“Over the past seven years we have assisted thousands of students and families not just in Newcomerstown but across the state and country with these projects," Kennedy said.

The Leadership Class is available to help local residents and speak at group functions. Members will conduct their pop tab drive through the end of April. Donations of tabs can be dropped off at the high school.

For more information, you can reach Kennedy by calling the high school at 740-498-5111.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Newcomerstown grad returns to help students become leaders