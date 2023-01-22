Newcomerstown man receives 10 years for vehicular homicide and assault

COSHOCTON − A Newcomerstown man was sentenced last week for a traffic crash that forever altered the lives of the Goodwill family in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court.

Attorney Christopher de La Cruz with client Christopher Mullins in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court. Mullins received an aggregate term of 10 years in prison for charges of vehicular assault and vehicular homicide.

Christopher L. Mullins, 41, was indicted in March with one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony, vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, failure to stop after an accident that resulted in death, a third-degree felony, and failure to stop after an accident resulting in serious physical harm, a fifth-degree felony, from an incident on Oct. 18, 2021.

Mullins was operating a 2003 Chevrolet during a traffic crash that resulted in the death of Raymond R. Goodwill and injury to Charlotte M. Goodwill. The indictment said Mullins was not driving with a valid license.

Mullins entered a plea of no contest on Dec. 14 to the first two counts of the indictment with an agreement from the Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office to drop the other two charges. The state also agreed to take no position on sentencing or judicial release and not object to bond or a pre-sentence investigation. Due to an error in explaining possible penalties for the vehicular assault charge, the no contest plea for both charges were reentered prior to sentencing.

Mullins received 7 to 10.5 years in prison for the vehicular homicide charge, with the minimum term mandatory, and 36 months for the vehicular assault charge, to be served consecutively and prior to time for the first charge. He must serve 18 months to 3 years of post release control and his driver's license was suspended for life. Restitution of $400 to Charlotte Goodwill was granted.

Mullins apologized for his actions in court and noted it has been 458 days since the accident and that it was also the first time he had spoken openly on the situation. He also noted his sister died in a traffic crash just three months before his incident.

"I was in an accident where somebody lost their life and somebody else was hurt. I'm not denying any of that," Mullins said. "This was probably the worst 458 days of my life. When I go out in public, people think differently of me and they look down on me. I'm ashamed of everything that's happened and I want to apologize to everybody who's been behind me. I'm ashamed of myself and I've cried more than imaginable."

Attorney Christopher de La Cruz said he's met with Mullins several times over the past few months and there's no question his client was deeply affected by the tragedy. de La Cruz also noted letters to support his character submitted to the court stating he's basically a good person and helps the elderly in his neighborhood.

"At no time has Mr. Mullins ever in my presence smiled. Every time I see him, it's clear to me he has a heavy heart about this matter," de La Cruz said. "He certainly had no intention of harming anyone. He had no intention of bringing heartache or heartbreak on anyone. What happened was an accident."

April Goodwill, daughter of the victims, spoke in court. She spoke about the type of man her father was, and how he inspired her to follow in his footsteps and become a volunteer firefighter.

"In a blink of an eye my mom didn't know what hit her and her husband was gone with no chance to say 'I love you' or 'goodbye,'" April said. "My father and mentor was gone. Then I had to do the hardest thing I ever had to do in my live, call my daughters and tell them their grandparents had been in an accident and their grandfather didn't make it. The anguish and heartbreak from that day is something I'll never forget."

While Batchelor recognized the incident was purely an accident and there was no intention to harm someone that evening, it couldn't be overlooked that Mullins should never had been behind the wheel because of his driver's license suspension.

Batchelor noted the suspension was due to a conviction for aggravated possession of drugs in Tuscarawas County. He was also under probation from that case and had been ordered to take drug rehabilitation treatment. He had previous convictions for the illegal assembly of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, breaking and entering, possession of drugs and numerous traffic offenses including operating a vehicle impaired as well.

"Mr. Mullins, you come before the court having previously been on probation, having previously been afforded drug and alcohol rehabilitation and with three prior convictions. Then that night you decided to drive while you were under suspension," Batchelor told the defendant.

