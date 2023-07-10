Newcomerstown man sentenced to 6 years in prison for attempted murder

John Paul Mozena III sits through his sentencing hearing, Monday, July 10 in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael J. Ernest's courtroom. Mozena was wounded when Tuscarawas County Sheriff's deputies fired at him after he aimed a semi-automatic shotgun at them following a five-hour standoff on August 3, 2022.

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ A Newcomerstown man has been sentenced to six years in prison for attempted murder for aiming a semi-automatic shotgun at sheriff's deputies on Aug. 3 of last year.

John P. Mozena III, 37, was sentenced Monday by Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest on one count of attempted murder with a firearms specification, a first-degree felony; one count of felonious assault with a firearms specification, a first-degree felony; and one count of unlawful possession of dangerous ordinance, a fifth-degree felony. He pleaded guilty to those charges on May 26.

Mozena was wounded when sheriff's deputies fired at him after he aimed a semi-automatic shotgun at them following a five-hour standoff at his home, a horse trailer with living quarters that is parked on his family's property 5969 U.S. Route 36, in Oxford Township. He was shot in the leg and shoulder. The incident began when Mozena's stepmother called the sheriff's office at 3:28 a.m. because he had shot in his father's direction.

At the sentencing, Assistant Prosecutor Scott Deedrick said Mozena had a long history of mental illness and substance abuse.

"We are mindful of his mental illness and the fact that this was to some extent also driven by the exacerbation of substance abuse, but the point where Mr. Mozena is visiting his problems and his issues on others is where the law becomes concerned about those other people," Deedrick said.

He told Judge Ernest that Mozena had to go to prison.

Mental health crisis

The defendant's attorney, Patrick Cusma, said that his client was in the middle of a mental health crisis when the incident occurred.

"Does my client need help for his mental illness? Absolutely. Will he get that help in prison? Absolutely not. If we want my client not to reoffend again, and I know that's everybody's wish, then he needs to get the help that he truly needs," Cusma said.

He asked the judge to consider that when sentencing Mozena.

When Mozena had the chance to speak on his own behalf, he apologized to everyone for his actions.

"That wasn't me that morning. I don't really know who me is anymore. It's been too hard to control my emotions and my mind," he said.

'It's amazing that someone was not killed.'

Before imposing the sentence, the judge noted Mozena's case brings together mental illness, substance abuse, firearms and despair on the part of the defendant.

"When you bring those four components together, it's amazing that someone was not killed. That cocktail of despair, drugs, guns and mental health, it's amazing that someone wasn't," he said. He credited law enforcement for showing restraint that day.

Mozena will receive credit for the 306 days he has already spent in the Tuscarawas County Jail. He will be subject to two to five years of post-release control when he gets out of prison.

