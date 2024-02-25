Newcomerstown News: Evening and weekend 911 calls now routed to sheriff's office

Newcomerstown Village Council members touched on a number of topics at a recent meeting including calls to the police department and the defunct Newcomerstown Emergency Rescue Squad.

Starting Monday, calls to the Newcomerstown Police Department will be dispatched from the Tuscarawas County Sherriff’s office outside the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. week days. Therefore council accepted the resignations of dispatchers Devin Weingarth and Lori Keffer, who have accepted other jobs in the county.The council also accepted the resignation of Braxton Wilson, an associate for the water department.Village associates recently finished cleaning out the David Barber Civic Center for the receiver appointed to handle this matter. The Ohio Attorney General David Yost's office will be selling the building as part of the remaining assets for the defunct Newcomerstown Emergency Rescue Squad to continue liquidating the assets and settling outstanding debts incurred by NERS.

Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos ordered the organization to stop providing services last year in response to a lawsuit filed in April by Yost, which alleges NERS failed to follow state laws regarding nonprofits. The judge appointed a Columbus attorney as a receiver to protect NERS' assets. The state of Ohio now owns all the former NERS assets. The items will be sold through a future auction.Mayor Pat Cadle announced the new Spark by Hilton on U.S. 36 is the first one in Ohio. And final plans are in the works for a new housing development on County Road 9 just outside of the village.

Tea set for March 9St. Paul Lutheran Church will host a ladies tea from 10:30 a.m. to noon March 9. Carol Hood will speak on learning to be more patient. Reservations can be made by calling the church at 740-498-6682 or signing up on the church’s website.

Day of Remembrance

Gnadenhutten Museum will be host a Day of Remembrance to honor the 96 Christian Native Americans, primarily Lenape and Mohican, who were killed by Pennsylvania militia on March 8, 1782. The event begins at 9 a.m. March 9. Five tribes have been invited. After this event attendees can travel the 12 miles to Newcomerstown’s Temperance Tavern and Olde Main Street Museum to view two of the six planned Lenape Indian statues. The gift shop will be open, and many new books will be on sale including “Vengeance is Mine” about Bemino known as Killbuck, a war captain and medicine man and his untold story written by Alan Fitzpatrick. Another book written by Alan, "The White Indians," will also be available.

Class on how to build a bouquetA Build Your Own Bouquet will be held from 10 a.m. to noon March 18. and 2 to 4 p.m. March 19, at the Newcomerstown Library. There is a limit of 12 per class. Registration is due by March 8 and can be made by calling 740-498-8228.Church event for studentsMeta Energize 2024 will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. March 9, at Christ Methodist Church, for students in grades six to 12. Activities include video games, silent disco, an escape room and Meta Praise Band. A taco bar and ice cream sundaes will be available.

Items for Newcomerstown News can be sent to kkwilkin61@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Sheriff's office takes Newcomerstown 911 calls on evenings, weekends