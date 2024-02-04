Newcomerstown News: Triad Deaf Services will offer walk-in clinics once a month

Beginning Feb. 12, the Triad Deaf Services will host a walk-in clinic for those who are deaf, deafblind, and hard of hearing from 10 a.m. to noon on the second month of every month, at the Main Street Coffee Shop, 143 W. Main St.

Misty Roff will be available to help with letter translation, peer support, education, training, advocacy and language support. Those unable to attend during those hours can contact Roff at mroff@triadds.org or 330-915-4501. Attendees will need to bring paperwork regarding their issue to the visit.

Art work by students in Newcomerstown Schools will be on display at the ARTSNCT Performing Arts Center, 304 S. College St. An opening reception for the exhibit, entitled "Art to Love," will be 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 2.

Ladies' breakfast

The Ladies of the Newcomerstown Church of Christ will host a ladies' breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Feb. 10 at April’s Country Kitch’n.

Trivia night

Trivia will begin at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at River Greens Clubhouse, 22695 Ohio 751 in West Lafayette. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and teams can have up to six players. Food by Real McCoy BBQ will be available as well as drinks. Prizes will be awarded. Chris Hart and Jeff Orr will be will lead the event.

To submit items for Newcomerstown News, email kkwilkin61@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Newcomerstown's Triad Deaf Services will offer monthly walk-in clinics