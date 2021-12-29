NEWCOMERSTOWN — Police are investigating an arson fire that occurred Monday night at 547 W. State St.

Officers were called to the residence at 11:56 p.m., according to Police Chief Gary Holland.

Someone had set a rug on fire on the back porch. The fire burned the rug and the rear door of the house, he said.

Firefighters also responded to the scene.

No arrests have been made.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Newcomerstown police investigate arson fire