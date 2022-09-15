Newcomerstown police probing possible attempted child abduction

NEWCOMERSTOWN − Police are asking anyone with information about a possible child abduction to contact them.

The Newcomerstown Police Department said it received a report about 8:05 p.m. Wednesday about a possible attempted abduction of two children between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Oak Street.

It was reported that a white male wearing a baseball cap backward tried to have the two juveniles approach him, but they ran away. The white male was in a black, four-door sedan with some gray in it. There reportedly was a black male passenger in the vehicle. The vehicle is believed to have gone east on Oak Street.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Newcomerstown Police Department at 740-498-6161.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Police ask for information about possible attempted child abduction