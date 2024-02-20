Newcomerstown Schools renewal levy among tax issues on March 19 primary ballot

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ Four tax issues will be on the ballot in Tuscarawas County for the March 19 primary, including a renewal levy for Newcomerstown Exempted Village Schools.

Early voting in Ohio starts on Feb. 21.

The Newcomerstown school levy is a 4.6-mill, five-year renewal levy for emergency requirements of the district.

The levy was originally passed by voters in 2005 as an emergency operating levy, according to Superintendent Jason Peoples. That levy was passed at 7.9 mills to generate $750,000 in annual operating funds.

"Currently, that levy has been rolled back to 4.6 mills generating the same amount of funding," he said. "This is not a new tax to voters."

This issue will also be on the ballot in portions of Coshocton and Guernsey counties.

Other issues include:

Village of Strasburg ‒ A property tax renewal with an increase. It is a replacement of a 1.5-mill levy with an 0.8-mill increase for a total of 2.3 mills. It will be used for police protection services.

Tri-County Joint Ambulance District in Newcomerstown ‒ A 2-mill increase for a continuing period of time for current operating expenses.

Union Cemetery in Uhrichsville ‒ A 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for operating and maintaining Union Cemetery. This issue will be on the ballot in Uhrichsville, Dennison and Mill Township.

Two write-in candidates will also be on the March primary ballot. Both are Democrats.

Jimmie R. (Randy) Feemster of New Philadelphia has filed to run for an open seat on the board of commissioners for the term commencing Jan. 2, 2025. Mitch Pace of New Philadelphia, a Republican, has also filed for this seat.

Samuel R. Hitchcock of New Philadelphia has filed to run for county recorder. Lori Gardner of New Philadelphia, a Republican, is also on the ballot for this office.

As previously reported in The T-R, four have filed to run for state representative. In the 51st Ohio House District, which includes Tuscarawas County and southwestern Stark County, all four candidates for state representative live in Tuscarawas County. State Rep. Brett Hillyer, a Republican incumbent who lives in Mill Township near Uhrichsville, faces a primary challenge from Jodi Salvo of Sandy Township near Bolivar. Salvo is the director of Substance Abuse Prevention Services at OhioGuidestone.

The Democratic primary for the 51st District will have two candidates: Joe Rinehart of Lawrence Township near Bolivar and John Bazaar in Fairfield Township near Dover. Rinehart is a communications professor at Mount Vernon Nazarene University. Bazaar is the president of Norse Tool and Workholding in Dover.

