MFDA Hearing Panel accepts settlement agreement with Matthew Jason Bishop

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Matthew Jason Bishop ("Respondent") was held by electronic hearing on November 17, 2020 in Halifax, Nova Scotia before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Atlantic Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel accepted the settlement agreement dated October 19, 2020 ("Settlement Agreement") between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent, as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

a fine in the amount of $12,500; and

costs in the amount of $2,500; and

shall in future comply with MFDA Rule 2.1.1.





In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that:

between June 2014 and December 2018, he obtained, possessed, and used to process transactions, 31 pre-signed account forms in respect of 15 clients, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.





A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent carried on business in the Halifax, Nova Scotia area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

