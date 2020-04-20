NewDay USA Serving Record Numbers of Veterans During National Health Crisis

NewDay Projected to Grow to 1000 Employees by Year End to Meet Veteran Demand

FULTON, Md., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rob Posner, founder and CEO of NewDay USA, a national VA mortgage lender, announced the company is on track to serve a record number of veterans and servicemembers during the COVID-19 pandemic and 2020. He added the company plans to lend veteran families more than $2 billion during the second quarter alone, helping them save money by refinancing to a lower rate or purchase a home.

For 2020, NewDay expects to loan over $7 billion to servicemembers and veteran families, Posner said, adding NewDay USA's goal is to become the nation's top mortgage lenders for servicemembers and veterans.

"I'm proud and honored that NewDay has become the trusted partner that veterans and servicemembers turn to during this national health crisis," Posner said. "It's NewDay's mission to help every veteran realize the American dream of homeownership or refinance and save money by accessing their hard-earned VA benefits."

NewDay USA serves active duty servicemembers and veteran families by providing VA purchase, refinance, and home-equity loans. Last year the company launched "Operation Home," a national campaign to help veteran borrowers purchase a home with no down payment and not one dollar out of their pocket. Ads for the campaign can currently be seen throughout the day on FOX News, CNN and History. The company plans to help 1 million military families take advantage of their VA benefits by 2025.

"My purpose in becoming executive chairman of NewDay USA was to make sure my fellow veterans and their families use their VA benefits to attain their dreams of homeownership and financial security," said Rear Admiral Tom Lynch (USN, Ret.). "It brings me great joy to serve so many veterans, especially during these challenging times."

About NewDay USA

NewDay USA is a nationwide VA mortgage lender focused on helping active military personnel, veterans, and their families achieve their financial and housing goals. NewDay, which was named a Best Military Lender by National Mortgage Professional, is also a Ginnie Mae (GNMA) approved issuer/servicer. The company employs best practices in mortgage lending and career growth for mortgage professionals. Consistent with its mission, NewDay is a philanthropic partner of numerous organizations focused on assisting military veterans and their families in need. The NewDay USA Foundation provides four-year scholarships to the children of fallen and severely disabled military veterans to attend JROTC military high schools across the nation. The company is also a major philanthropic partner of the Medal of Honor Foundation, the USO, Boulder Crest Retreat for Military and Veteran Wellness, and is a major sponsor of the Military Bowl. Community service and giving back in the form of volunteerism also play a significant role among the NewDay USA workforce. NewDay USA is a registered trade name of New Day Financial, LLC (NMLS # 1043), which is a key holding of Chrysalis Holdings, LLC, a premier private investment company focused on the financial services industry. For more information about NewDay USA, visit www.newdayusa.com.

