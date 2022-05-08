Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.23

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will pay a dividend of US$0.23 on the 15th of June. This means the annual payment is 4.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Newell Brands' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last dividend, Newell Brands is earning enough to cover the payment, but the it makes up 115% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 16.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 47%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Newell Brands Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.32 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.92. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Newell Brands has seen earnings per share falling at 4.4% per year over the last five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

Our Thoughts On Newell Brands' Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Newell Brands is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Newell Brands you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

