Is Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Newell Brands (NWL) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Newell Brands is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 175 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. NWL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NWL's full-year earnings has moved 36.37% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, NWL has moved about 6.09% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have about 0% on average. This means that Newell Brands is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, NWL belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #111 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.76% so far this year, so NWL is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track NWL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.



