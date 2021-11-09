Newest DA candidate vows to drop manslaughter case against five police officers

Oklahoma County Commissioner Kevin Calvey said Monday he is running for district attorney.

Calvey, 55, is the fourth Republican to announce for the 2022 race to become Oklahoma County's top prosecutor.

He vowed, if elected, to drop "bogus" criminal cases against police officers involved in fatal incidents. That promise brought immediate and sharp rebukes.

He directly criticized District Attorney David Prater, who is retiring. "Unlike our current DA leadership, I will support the police, not persecute them," Calvey said in the announcement.

In this screen capture from a security camera, robbery suspect Stavian Rodriguez lifts his shirt moments before dropping a gun on the ground outside a south Oklahoma City convenience store. Police fatally shot him Nov. 23, 2020, after he dropped the gun.

Calvey also directly addressed a pending first-degree manslaughter charge against five Oklahoma City police officers.

The five officers are charged in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old robbery suspect last year.

The suspect, Stavian Rodriguez, was shot about 7 p.m. Nov. 23 after he had dropped a gun outside Okie Gas Express in south Oklahoma City. An autopsy found he had been hit by gunfire 13 times, according to affidavits filed with the charge.

“That case ... is a wrongful and malicious prosecution of police officers who defended each other and the public from a violent thug,” Calvey said.

“My first day in office, I will dismiss those charges and other wrongful charges against law enforcement, and open an investigation as to how such bogus charges could have happened. The current DA’s hand-picked successor, Gayland Gieger, lacks the moral courage to stand up to his boss on this malicious prosecution of police officers."

Calvey said in his announcement the robber appeared to be reaching for a weapon. An investigation found Rodriguez was reaching for a cellphone in his left rear pocket when he was shot.

The boy's mother brought a wrongful death lawsuit in March against the city, the police chief and the five officers.

"These officers broke the law when they shot an unarmed 15-year-old to death," her attorney, Rand Eddy, said Monday. "If Mr. Calvey isn't going to apply the law fairly as DA, he has no business seeking that position."

The Gieger campaign also sharply criticized the announcement.

Oklahoma County Commissioner Kevin Calvey, pictured here in 2019, announced Monday he would be running to replace District Attorney David Prater.

If voters want a district attorney who makes promises for political gain, "perhaps Mr. Calvey is their candidate," said campaign consultant, Evan Handy.

"However, if voters want a district attorney to fairly pursue justice based on law and evidence, fight for crime victims and keep our families safe, Gayland Gieger is the proven obvious choice."

Gieger has been an assistant district attorney in Oklahoma County for more than 22 years. His consultant said Calvey has been running for political office since Bob Dole ran for president in 1996.

"Our district attorney should be a prosecutor, not a politician," Handy said.

Calvey is a former state representative who also twice ran unsuccessfully for Congress. He became Oklahoma County's commissioner for District 3 after winning election in 2018.

He also is on the trust that oversees the operations of the troubled jail. His votes as a county commissioner and jail trustee have put him at odds with local activists, who regularly demand he resign. In turn, he has referred to them as "left wing extremists" and bullies.

He has been an attorney since 1994.

While in the U.S. Army, he served as a prosecutor during the Iraq War and was awarded the Bronze Star in 2008. The narrative accompanying the award stated he "personally prosecuted over 100 terrorists in the Iraqi court system" and obtained numerous death penalty convictions and long-term prison sentences against them.

He and his wife, Toni, have seven children and live in Oklahoma City.

The other two GOP DA candidates welcomed him to the race.

"I ... look forward to a spirited campaign and debate on the very real and important issues facing Oklahoma County," defense attorney Robert W. Gray said.

Jacqui Ford, also a defense attorney, said all voices willing to stand up and demand systemic change are welcome.

"I am happy to hear Mr. Calvey agrees with me that the Oklahoma County justice system needs new leadership, one of courage and conviction which is not found in the legacy candidate," she said. "It is time to end the political witch hunts and drain the Oklahoma County swamp."

No Democrats have announced for the race.

The manslaughter case against the five police officers was filed March 10 and is not expected to go to trial until after Prater leaves office early in 2023. The officers remain on paid administrative leave.

