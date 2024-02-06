The newest Dutch Bros Coffee opening in Fresno. There will be freebies and giveaways

The newest Dutch Bros Coffee location opens this week near Clinton and Cedar avenues in Fresno.

The popular coffee spot opens at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

The business will have a drive-thru and a walk-up window, but no indoor seating. It faces Clinton and is east of 7-Eleven and AutoZone.

The popular coffee stop is known for its sweet blended drinks and its own line of flavored energy drinks.

Its regular hours will be from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The coffee shop is giving away one free “swag” item with the purchase of a large drink until supplies run out. It will also hand out stickers.

In the past, customers have lined up early for the openings.

One commenter on Instagram said at the last opening she went to, some people lined up 3 a.m. for a 5:30 a.m. opening.

Most local Dutch Bros — including this one when it opens — are in the middle of a fundraiser for the Central California Food Bank that runs until Feb. 18. A dollar from every “Dutch Luv Featured drink,” — including the pink and red Dutch Luv Rebel, Latte, and Frost — will be donated to the organization.

Dutch Bros is also moving ahead with a drive-thru at the northwest corner of East Kings Canyon Road and South Willow Avenue. A location is also in the works for the Marketplace at El Paseo near Highway 99 and Herndon Avenue.

Details: Dutch Bros is at 4334 E. Clinton Ave. Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Construction was in full swing in this file photo taken in November at a new Dutch Bros Coffee location on Clinton Avenue, just east of Cedar Avenue in November. The location opens this week.