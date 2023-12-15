Newest 'escape room' in South Knoxville has more ways to entertain

Defy Escapes, a new escape room and activity experience, unveiled its new South Knoxville location on Dec. 5. The brainchild of co-owners Jimmy Allen and Tyson Farris, Defy Escapes promises a unique and immersive adventure for South Knoxville.

Allen, who relocated to the Knoxville area from Southern California last year, brings a wealth of experience and passion for escape rooms. The genesis of Defy Escapes can be traced back to Allen's and Farris's shared love for the escape room experience, cultivated through years of exploration in escape rooms throughout Southern California.

"We went to escape rooms all the time and after so long we really started to think about opening an escape room of our own one day,” Allen said. “It was a lot harder for a small business like us to get started in Southern California, which prompted us to look at other options."

The duo contemplated relocation, and with family ties in the East Tennessee area, Allen decided to make South Knoxville their home.

Co-owner Jimmy Allen throws an axe on one of the axe throwing lanes at Defy Escapes on Dec. 5.

“We initially fell in love with the Maryville area and wanted to raise our kids in this environment. East Tennessee felt like a more supportive environment for small business, and we ended up in South Knoxville with this location, and it couldn't have worked out better. This area is great and there’s a lot of exciting developments happening, and I’m just happy to be here and be a part of it," Allen said.

Defy Escapes is set to offer an array of experiences over the next few months. Their inaugural escape room, "Real Time Rentals," is scheduled to open in January and will transport participants back to the nostalgic '90s within the confines of a VHS home video store. Once this escape room opens, this room promises a trip down memory lane for those who fondly recall the days of scouring through video stores to find the right movies for the week.

While the first escape room prepares for its grand unveiling, plans are already in motion for a second escape room, slated for completion by the end of February.

Meanwhile, customers can enjoy two other attractions in the form of creative chaos with two splatter rooms and axe throwing. The splatter rooms provide an opportunity for visitors to unleash their artistic side by painting canvases with an assortment of instruments, including paintbrushes, spray bottles, squirt guns and more. With various canvas size options, these splatter rooms can be a messy but a fun and memorable experience.

Axe throwing is now available with two open lanes. The popular activity gives customers the chance to test their accuracy and channel their inner lumberjack.

In addition to these immersive adventures, Defy Escapes offers 3-D printed items, figurines, and dice for the popular Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) game, board games, and an assortment of locally crafted trinkets and memorabilia.

Defy Escapes is at 7220 Chapman Highway, Suite 105 behind Burger King and next to The Eye Group. You can book your time for axe throwing or in the splatter rooms at defyescapes.com.

For more information on when the two escape rooms will open, follow Defy Escapes on Instagram and Facebook.

Various dice, 3-D printed figurines, and trinkets are available for purchase.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Newest 'escape room' in South Knoxville has more ways to entertain