Newest In-N-Out in central California is opening just off Highway 99. Here’s what to know

The newest In-N-Out Burger opens this week in the central San Joaquin Valley.

It’s in Delano, about 77 miles south of Fresno just off Highway 99 at 505 Woollomes Ave.

It opens at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The fast food burger restaurant is a California favorite that often inspires long lines in its drive-thru and loyal customers willing to wait in them.

Its cheeseburger is its most popular menu item, with customers often ordering off the not-so-secret “secret menu.” (“Animal style” — with lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onions, mustard and extra spread — is a popular favorite.)

The Irvine-based company is low-key and privately-owned by the Snyder family that founded it. It doesn’t usually loudly publicize its grand openings, preferring instead to just open its doors, a company representative told The Bee.

The restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. most days, and until 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Delano location will employ 80 workers with a starting wage of $19 an hour.

It has one drive-thru lane, seating indoors for 82 people and covered patio seating for 36 people.

The company, which does not franchise, has more than 385 locations.

Another location is in the early stages of planning in Madera, with a local restaurant torn down in January to make way for it.