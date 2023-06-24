The Newest Nismo Z Will Reportedly Not Have a Manual Option

Nissan USA

The six-speed manual transmission is a highlight of the new-for-2023 Nissan Z, but the more aggressive Nismo Z variant teased earlier this week may not receive the three-pedal gearbox as an option. That word comes from a leaked order guide shared on the New Nissan Z forums, which seems to indicate that the car would only be available with an automatic transmission.

The leaked document, which was shared yesterday, includes a final page with transmission options for various trim levels. The first two tiers, listed as model numbers "41014" and "41114," also come with manual options listed as "41064" and "41164." These seemingly represent the Sport and Performance variants, which are currently listed on Nissan's American-market site with both transmission options. The third model number, "41214," is listed with only the nine-speed automatic as an option. Additionally, the document indicates that a Stealth Gray paint color and a stripe option will be exclusive to the Nismo trim tier.

This is in line with the teaser shown earlier this week, which showed Chris Forsberg sliding a Nismo-spec car equipped with a paddle-shifted automatic gearbox. The Drive reached out to Nissan for clarification, but the brand only shared that it would "share full details soon." No date has been announced for final details on the Nismo-tier Z, but the choice to tease the car with a video that shows the entire thing from multiple angles indicates that a reveal should not be far away.

You Might Also Like