Newest Release of vCom's IT Spend & Lifecycle Management Platform Supports IT Visibility Into Remote Workers

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- vCom Solutions, a leader in IT lifecycle and spend management software and services, today announced the latest expansion of features and functionality within the company's proprietary software platform vManager. The 12.1 release of vManager features almost two dozen enhancements that enable teams to work smarter from any location.

vManager 12.1 expands corporate visibility into the six key areas of IT spend—Network, Mobile, Collaboration, Cloud, Hardware, and SaaS—and improves both self-service and reporting capabilities across the platform. In support of mobile management functionality made available in the previous release, vManager 12.1 includes feature enhancements that provide users with additional flexibility around device portability and upgrades, improved dashboard visibility into activities, and increased capabilities around usage reporting and notifications.

"Many of the enhancements in vManager 12.1 support the growing expansion of the distributed workforce by providing remote workers with the tools they need to order, provision, troubleshoot, and manage mobile devices," says Bhanu Anukonda, vCom Vice President of Product Development. "With millions of people now working from home, a shift away from network costs is occurring and the burden is on organizations to make sure their mobile costs are contained. It's crucial for organizations to identify potential overages before they happen, and the functionality in vManager 12.1 does just that. Not only does it provide a snapshot overview of the 'health' of the organization's IT spend, it provides expanded abilities to identify and manage potential problems before they occur.

The "health snapshot" comes in the form of the vManager Program Health Report dashboard that provides at-a-glance visibility into 10 key metrics. "Previously, these valuable metrics were gathered and shared with our clients on a quarterly basis," explains John Adams, vCom Vice President of Customer Experience. "Now clients have instant access to the information and can view project status or 'health' in real-time."

Key capabilities and enhancements within vManager 12.1 include:

vCom Program Health Report – Activity interaction report statistics are pre-populated in a dashboard to provide clients with instant visibility into their ongoing vCom initiatives. The dashboard details at-a-glance information across all six areas of IT spend (Network, Mobile, Cloud, Collaboration, Hardware, SaaS) for each of the nine phases of the lifecycle including the number of vManager users, current/past Solution Design projects, Sourcing price requests, Contracts being managed or up for renewal, Orders opened/closed, current numbers of Assets managed in inventory, Service & Support trouble tickets opened/closed, the number of Invoices and those processed through Accounting, and details on available reports and Analytics.

Mobility Updates:

Buddy Upgrades – Clients can apply available upgrades from a specific device to upgrade any mobile device on the same account. This flexibility enables organizations to use upgrades strategically and save on device costs.

– Clients can apply available upgrades from a specific device to upgrade mobile device on the same account. This flexibility enables organizations to use upgrades strategically and save on device costs. Transfer of Line – Numbers can be ported to new accounts outside of company management. This allows employees who are leaving an organization to take their existing mobile phone number with them.

– Numbers can be ported to new accounts outside of company management. This allows employees who are leaving an organization to take their existing mobile phone number with them. Move to Different Carrier – Clients can change the servicing carrier of any number, enabling clients to easily switch carriers while keeping the line under corporate management.

– Clients can change the servicing carrier of any number, enabling clients to easily switch carriers while keeping the line under corporate management. Usage Alert Groups – New workflows can be created based on usage types (data/text/voice/international) that notify users and their managers via SMS or email when usage hits a specific threshold, e.g. 75% of minutes available.

– New workflows can be created based on usage types (data/text/voice/international) that notify users and their managers via SMS or email when usage hits a specific threshold, e.g. 75% of minutes available. Flip Flop Order – Clients can now swap devices between two different line numbers, enabling the exchange of devices from one person to another.

Clients can now swap devices between two different line numbers, enabling the exchange of devices from one person to another. Payments tab – Payment transactions were added to the mobile tab so that users have an accurate view not only of their mobile invoices but what has been paid.

Reporting Updates:

Upgrades Not Activated – New report allows clients to see any mobile device upgrade orders that have been completed but not activated.

New report allows clients to see any mobile device upgrade orders that have been completed but not activated. Unbilled Usage Summary – Now includes a risk analysis tool that sets up a notification when the user is close to going over the limits on their plan.

