Newfane man charged with defrauding $230K from homeowners

May 3—New York State Police have charged a Newfane man with defrauding more than a dozen homeowners in Western New York.

Nathaniel Wagner, 40, was arraigned on a 15-count indictment in connection with the theft of more than $230,000 from homeowners in an alleged contractor fraud scheme that took place between December 2019 and July 2022, according to the New York State Attorney General's Office.

Wagner is accused of solicited large amounts of money from customers by advertising his building services on Facebook under the his business, Wagner Built Construction. After obtaining deposits, he didn't perform the work, failed to deliver materials to customers and refused to issue them refunds, the Attorney General's Office said.

Instead of using the deposit money to pay for supplies or construction, an audit from the Attorney General's Office revealed that he used the money for his own personal expenses.

"Hardworking New Yorkers were fleeced out of the money they thought would be used for home improvement services," New York State Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. "Instead of fulfilling his promises and doing the work he was paid to do, Nathaniel Wagner allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from unsuspecting homeowners to line his pockets."

When questioned by his customers, police said Wagner went as far as providing fraudulent invoices with fake purchases or delivering minimal materials that were either unusable or damaged, but never returned to the home to start any actual construction work.

The indictment includes 12 counts of third-degree grand larceny, two counts of second-degree grand larceny and one count of first-degree scheme to defraud.

"This individual perpetuated a devious scheme to take advantage of unsuspecting homeowners by taking hundreds of thousands of dollars for contracting work that he never performed," Acting State Police Superintendent Steven Nigrelli said in a statement. "May this indictment serve as a reminder that we will not tolerate these types of fraudulent practices and hold accountable those who prey on innocent people."