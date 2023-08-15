Newfane man gets prison sentence for April burglary, assault

Aug. 15—The perpetrator of a burglary and assault in Newfane was sentenced in Niagara County Court by Judge John Ottaviano on Monday morning.

Damien D. Speck, 35, of Newfane, was found guilty on May 18 of breaking into a Newfane woman's residence on April 1 with the intent to rob her. He injured her in the process.

Ottaviano sentenced Speck to seven years in state prison for the assault and a concurrent sentence of seven years in state prison for the burglary charge and 90 days for the charge of menacing, also served concurrently.

The range for the burglary charge is five to 25 years in state prison and the judge gave the maximum sentence for assault, which in this case is two to seven years in state prison.

Assistant District Attorney David DeChellis argued that the victim, now 63, was "scarred" by the crime and has become a shut-in. She has installed a new dead bolt on her door and accepts no visitors except for her mother. She was unable to come to the sentencing as she is "terrified" of Speck, he said.

Appointed Public Defender Alan Roscetti argued that there was more to this case than seen, and that the grand jury was not fully informed of Speck and the victim's interaction with each other. When asked, Speck told Ottaviano that he considered the victim his friend and that he had lived next door for five years.

However, Ottaviano said he, "saw a pattern of violent behavior," in Speck's paperwork and while he believed the "truth was somewhere in the middle" in this case, Speck's prior misdemeanor cases caused him to believe Speck had a "violent temperament."

The defense has 30 days to appeal the decision.

An order of protection has been filed to protect the victim from further interaction with Speck.