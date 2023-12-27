Newfane secures additional funding for wastewater treatment plant

Dec. 27—The Town of Newfane has secured additional funding for a series of proposed upgrades to its wastewater treatment plant.

Earlier this month, the town was awarded a $1.84 million grant from the New York State Water Infrastructure and Improvement Act Program.

"The town council and I have been and will continue to be diligent and attentive to the various streams of money available to help mitigate our cost of capital improvements to this facility while protecting our great environmental resources," town Supervisor John Syracuse said.

Previously, the town scored a $1 million Community Development Block Grant from the state, bringing their total grant funds to $2.84 million. Syracuse estimates the total cost of the project to be between $8 million and $9 million.

The first round of upgrades for the "aged facility" includes interior work such as replacing piping, sludge pumps and aeration blowers.

Upgrades originally were planned in tandem with the town's agreement to treat wastewater from the Village of Wilson.

According to Syracuse, the "biggest holdup" on the project occurred when the village of Wilson decided to cancel their end of the project.

Newfane, however, decided to move forward with making upgrades to their plant anyway.

"(The project) essentially started with a partnership with the village of Wilson," Syracuse said. "After a long, drawn-out affair that fell by the wayside, it delayed some of the implementation. That was a lot of wasted time, unfortunately."

In September, the town awarded three contracts to Hamburg-based Southtown Construction Services to perform mechanical, electrical and other general upgrades to the plant. The combined construction tab will come in at about $6 million.

The initial interior work will continue over the winter.

In the meantime, the town is working to secure additional grants to cover the remaining costs.

Any costs not covered by grants would be financed through a 0% interest loan, Syracuse said. He is hopeful, however, that the town will be able to secure more grant funding as they continue to make upgrades

"I learned long ago, there's a lot of grants that are out there for these kinds of items. You just have to apply, have the right plan and the right timing," he said.

The entire project is slated to be completed by 2025.