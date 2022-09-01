Newfield man indicted on 16 felony counts for burglaries of Ithaca businesses

Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced Thursday the indictment of Michael J. Thomas, 33, in a string of Ithaca-area commercial burglaries that took place earlier this summer.

In a press release, Van Houten stated that Thomas, of Newfield, was indicted by the Tompkins County Grand Jury on 16 counts of burglary in the third degree, a Class D felony charge with a maximum sentence of up to seven years in prison.

Thomas is accused of burglarizing local businesses in June and July of 2022. Among the businesses Thomas is accused of burglarizing are:

Mr. Tire, The Antler’s Restaurant

Ithaca Grain Pet Supply

K&H Redemption Center

Glenwood Pines

Papa John’s

Hickey’s Music Center

Diane’s Downtown Automotive

Safelite Autoglass

Ithaca Wholesale Furniture

Rosie’s Ice Cream Shop

Milkstand Restaurant

Fall Creek House

Lincoln Street Diner

Deputy District Attorney Andrew Bonavia presented the case to the Grand Jury on August 25, 2022.

