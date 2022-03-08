Newfield rec director, previously Ithaca teacher's aide, arrested for inappropriate images

A former teacher's aide in the Ithaca City School district was arrested Monday for sending inappropriate images to children.

Austin J. Kuczek, 24, of Newfield, was arrested on Monday by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation for two counts of Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors in the second degree, a class “E” felony.

A State Police investigation revealed that Kuczek sent inappropriate images to juveniles under the age of 17.

Kuczek is currently the Recreation Director in the Town of Newfield and was previously a member of the Newfield Town School Board. As of Tuesday morning, Kuczek was still listed in the ICSD staff directory website as a teacher's aide at Boyton Middle School.

Kuczek was arrested and released on appearance tickets. He is scheduled to report to the Newfield Town Court on Wed., March 16, 2022.

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Newfield rec director, former Ithaca teacher's aide, arrested for images