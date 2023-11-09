How a Newfields officer saved a suicidal man with a gun in the police parking lot

NEWFIELDS — A local police officer was recognized this week for his "exceptional bravery" in preventing the potential suicide of an armed man in the town Police Department parking lot.

Officer Jeffrey Pierce was awarded the department’s Life Saving Award during Tuesday’s town Select Board meeting.

Police Chief Wayne Young praised Pierce’s actions, saying he “truly believed that officer Pierce saved a life that day."

"That situation could have gone different ways," he said.

Newfields police officer Jeffrey Peirce was recently recognized for his actions in saving the life of a suicidal man.

The incident occurred Sunday, Oct. 22, after police received a 911 call at 12:30 p.m. from the brother of the suicidal man. The brother reported he had “received a text message — and apparently, a lot of people did — that (the man) was in the process of committing suicide” in the parking lot of the Newfields police station.

Pierce was the first officer to respond and saw “a person inside a vehicle, windows rolled down, and they appeared to be upset.”

What Pierce didn’t know from the 911 call, and wasn’t expecting, was a gun in the hands of the 47-year-old man.

According to Young, Pierce approached the man, asking his name and what was causing his pain. While speaking with the man, Peirce noticed a handgun resting on his lap. The man continued crying and lifted his hands to his face.

“That’s when I quickly reached in and grabbed the gun,” Pierce said.

Pierce said once he saw the gun, “all your training kicks in.” The quicker he could remove the gun, the better, he recalled thinking to himself.

“From several years of training and through mental health classes, I know he was in a bad place,” he said. “So as quickly as I could, I removed the gun from this person — because you never know, you could go from being very lethargic, very depressed to all of a sudden very aggressive. Emotions go up and down quickly.”

As Pierce emptied the “fully loaded magazine,” he continued to converse with the man.

The man told Pierce he was planning on shooting himself in the head but couldn't go through with it.

“I asked him if he would go to Portsmouth Hospital with me to speak to some people that could probably really give him a hand on dealing with what he’s going through,” said Pierce.

Pierce said the man “agreed and was very cooperative.”

“I transported him to Portsmouth Hospital and stood by until the hospital personnel were all set,” he said.

Young said the suicidal man went to the police station because "he thought that he’d be easily found."

“He didn’t want anybody at home to find him,” he said.

Newfields Police Chief Wayne Young, right, presents a Life Saving Award to officer Jeffrey Peirce, who saved the life of a suicidal man.

Young said this was the first Life Saving Award he has presented. He said Pierce's professional and calm manner helped de-escalate the situation.

“He put his life on the line,” said Young. “He had no time to wait for backup. He was the only officer there, and his training experience obviously helped."

The award states Pierce "was able to convince the person to go to the Portsmouth Hospital Behavioral Health Unit to speak with people that could help him in dealing with the pain he was going through."

"Officer Peirce’s quick thinking, calm demeanor, and courage ensured the safety of the individual in distress but also others who could have been affected by the situation," the award states.

More: Brentwood police officer delivers McDonald’s order after DoorDash driver arrested

Pierce has been a police officer for more than four decades

Pierce said he's been involved in many close calls as an officer — most stem from mental health issues — but none of them had involved a gun.

"We're constantly training, enhancing our training to combat anything that we can do to stop the shooting around the country … and mental health is a big part of it," he said.

Pierce began his career with the Keene Police Department in 1981. In 1986, he became a full-time officer with the Rye Police Department, where he moved up the ranks until his retirement in 2013.

After his retirement, he continued to work as a part-time officer for Rye and now Newfields.

Newfields Police Chief Wayne Young, right, shares a fun moment with officer Jeffrey Peirce outside the Police Department Nov. 6, 2023.

“Once you’ve been in it for a long time, it’s very difficult to leave it,” he said. “You meet a lot of interesting people, the camaraderie between men and women in different departments — it’s like a big group.”

Pierce said he wants to continue to serve as long as he can.

“It's a very rewarding career," he said. “It’s tough to let go."

Young said the Life Saving Award was a small token of the department's appreciation for Pierce.

"His training, experience, and commitment to duty were evident throughout the entire ordeal," Young said. "His ability to de-escalate a highly volatile situation and prevent harm is a testament to his dedication as a law enforcement officer."

If you need help

Suicide Lifeline – If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time of day or night or chat online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Crisis Text Line provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.

Seacoast Mental Health Center can be reached at (603) 431-6703.

National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) New Hampshire can be reached at (603) 225-5359. NAMI Maine can be reached at (800) 464-5767.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Newfields police officer recognized for saving suicidal man's life