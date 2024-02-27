Newfound Gap Road through Great Smoky Mountains National Park temporarily closed for high winds

U.S. Highway 441/Newfound Gap Road from Gatlinburg, Tennessee, to Cherokee, North Carolina, is closed due to high winds Feb 27.

The major road through the Smokies is temporarily closed, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Road Info account announced in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Great Smoky Mountains until 3 p.m. Feb. 27, with winds 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 mph, and a high wind warning from 3 p.m. Feb. 27 until 7 p.m. Feb. 18 with wind gusts up to 70 mph.

