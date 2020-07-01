Newfront Insurance Continues its Expansion with Michael Sinatra

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront Insurance, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, has brought Michael Sinatra aboard as a principal and producer.

With 28 years in the industry, Mr. Sinatra has a long and incredibly varied background in the insurance sector. He began his career at the California Workers Compensation Insurance Rating Bureau and later moved to senior positions on the carrier side. Sinatra then transitioned to the agency side in order to leverage his extensive experience on behalf of private businesses and non-profit organizations.

"The technical sophistication that Michael brings to Newfront is difficult to match," said Raphael Parker, Newfront's Chief Growth Officer. "Michael's clients have long reaped the benefits of working with a seasoned industry insider and we plan to fold his insights into the service offering that we provide to all of our clients."

Sinatra's areas of focus include non-profits, manufacturing, real estate/construction and cannabis. Cannabis has emerged as a fast-growing segment of Newfront's business with several recent cannabis hires folding under the leadership of Seth Word, Newfront's cannabis practice leader.

For further information, please contact Jackie Faust Jackie.Faust@newfornt.com or (510) 256-3222.

