Was Newgen Software Technologies Limited's (NSE:NEWGEN) Earnings Growth Better Than The Industry's?

Examining Newgen Software Technologies Limited's (NSE:NEWGEN) past track record of performance is an insightful exercise for investors. It allows us to reflect on whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Today I will assess NEWGEN's latest performance announced on 31 March 2019 and compare these figures to its longer term trend and industry movements.

Were NEWGEN's earnings stronger than its past performances and the industry?

NEWGEN's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of ₹1.0b has jumped 40% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 20%, indicating the rate at which NEWGEN is growing has accelerated. What's the driver of this growth? Well, let’s take a look at if it is only a result of industry tailwinds, or if Newgen Software Technologies has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Newgen Software Technologies has invested its equity funds well leading to a 21% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 14% exceeds the IN Software industry of 7.3%, indicating Newgen Software Technologies has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Newgen Software Technologies’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 14% to 23%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 23% to 16% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though Newgen Software Technologies's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Newgen Software Technologies gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I recommend you continue to research Newgen Software Technologies to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

