Newhaven: Six taken to hospital after migrants found in lorry

Six people have been taken to hospital after migrants were found in a lorry aboard a ferry in East Sussex, police have said.

The number of people found at Newhaven Ferry Port has not yet been confirmed.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal entry to the UK and a second man was arrested for illegally entering the UK, Sussex Police said.

No fatalities have been reported at this stage and the port remains open.

Border Force and police were at the scene, while pictures showed several ambulances were in attendance.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said it was called to the port at 09:40 GMT.

The Home Office said Border Force was supporting the emergency services, but added: "While the incident is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further."

On X, formerly Twitter, Lewes MP Maria Caulfield said she was "very concerned about these reports".

"From my office in Newhaven we can see lots of activity opposite at the port," she said, adding: "Thanks to the emergency services responding."

Speaking to BBC Radio Sussex, Ms Caulfield said: "The ferry's still there, normally the ferry would have left by now so it's been quite obvious for most of the morning that there's been a problem at the port."

Newhaven resident Martin Sinnock said he felt "deeply sad" to hear migrants were inside the vehicle.

He said: "I could see a large emergency services presence. There had been no announcement locally that there was an exercise taking place so I immediately suspected that there had been an incident on the ferry."

Banner saying 'Get in touch'

Are you at Newhaven Ferry Port? Please share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.