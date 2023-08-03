NewHaven17-year-old could have charges dropped in Westport Uber Eats carjacking case

Aug. 3—In return, Assistant State's Attorney Elizabeth Moran said Minor would be granted a two-year pretrial probationary program called accelerated rehabilitation, which, if completed without any new arrests, would result in the charge against the 17-year-old being dropped.

Minor was originally charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree assault of an elderly victim, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault of an elderly victim, first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, third-degree larceny, criminal possession of a firearm, sale, delivery or transfer of a firearm, engaging police in a pursuit, carrying a dangerous weapon, and stealing a firearm in connection to a carjacking that took place in Westport on March 5, 2022.

However, Assistant State's Attorney Elizabeth Moran said the state agreed to knock the charges down and offer the pretrial program in light of Minor making "great strides" since his arrest.

Minor's acceptance of a state offer comes about a week after one of his four codefendants, Tayvion Hart, was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison in connection with the carjacking.

Minor, Hart, 18-year-old Giovanni Abreu and 16-year-old Kerwin Romero were all arrested in March 2022 in connection with the Westport carjacking and subsequent high-speed car chase that ended with a crash on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport.

According to their arrest warrants, Minor, Abreu and Romero stayed inside of a second stolen vehicle on March 5 as Hart carjacked the 64-year-old Uber Eats driver in front of a pizza restaurant on Post Road East in Westport.

The driver tried to stop the man from escaping in her car, but was thrown to the ground in the process and dragged along the street by the escaping vehicle, according to the warrant.

As Hart escaped in the woman's car, Romero, Minor and Abreu followed in an Acura that was reported stolen earlier in the day in Hamden.

In two separate cars, Abreu and Hart led police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 95 until around Exit 29 where Abreu crashed and the three were arrested, police said. Of the three, Minor was the only suspect to remain on scene, Moran said Wednesday.

Minor is the last of the four codefendants to accept an offer from prosecutors. In November, Abreu was sentenced to one year in prison after he pleaded guilty to first-degree larceny, engaging police in a pursuit and interfering with police.

A month later, in December, Romero was also sentenced to one year after pleading guilty to first-degree larceny, interfering with police, engaging police in a pursuit and possessing a pistol without a permit.