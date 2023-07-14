NewHavenarea seeing 'unusually high number' of drug overdose cases, East Haven police say

Jul. 13—Police said non-fatal overdoses also occurred in the same time span but did not publicly quantify them. The period between July 8 and July 11 was especially busy, according to police. Overdoses occurred in Derby, East Haven, Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, North Branford and West Haven, police said.

More than half of the 16 fatal overdoses — 10, or 62.5 percent — were caused by suspected cocaine or crack cocaine, but primarily suspected crack cocaine, according to police. The remainder were caused by suspected opioids or other substances, including polysubstances, police said. "Polysubstance use" refers to the use of more than one drug, either intentionally or unintentionally, per the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"There were more suspected stimulant overdoses than opioid overdoses during this period of time," police said. "This is not typical."

The new statistics were reported by the state Department of Public Health, according to police. The department and its local partners are closely monitoring the trend, police said.

