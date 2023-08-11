NewHavencorrection officer arrested, accused of smuggling drugs into facility, police say

Aug. 11—State police were called to the correctional facility around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday after Kosa, of Cheshire, was found in possession of suspected narcotics, according to a state police criminal information summary.

Officials searched Kosa and found the drugs after facility administration learned that he may have been bringing drugs into the facility, the state Department of Correction said in a statement Friday.

Kosa was hired in February 2023. As of Tuesday, he is "no longer employed by the Department of Correction," the agency said.

DOC Commissioner Angel Quiros said he was "extremely troubled" after learning of the incident.

"We take the safety and security of everyone who enters our facilities extremely seriously," Quiros said in a statement. "There is zero tolerance for any action that could place our facilities at risk.

"We will hold any individual who jeopardizes the safety and security of our operations accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Quiros said. "The arrest of this one individual is in no way a reflection or indictment of the professionalism, dedication, and commitment the Department of Correction staff has to protect those under our supervision."

The DOC's Security Division and the Connecticut State Police are investigating the incident.

—

CT 'reviewing options' after court blocks opioid deal with Purdue

—

UI employees, union officials rally in opposition to PURA ruling