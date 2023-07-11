NewHavenman pleads guilty to 2021 Stratford carjacking at gas station

Jul. 11—A plea made under the Alford Doctrine means Hart did not admit guilt but conceded he could be found guilty of the charges if he went to trial. The judge then found him guilty.

Under the plea bargain Hart faces five years in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 24.

Hart is also awaiting trial in the March 2021 carjacking of an Uber Eats driver in Westport in which the female driver suffered brain injury.

Assistant State's Attorney Justina Moore told the judge that the victim in the Stratford carjacking suffered multiple injuries and intends to address the court at the sentencing hearing.

According to Stratford police, on Dec. 20, 2021, a woman was pumping gas into her sports utility vehicle at the Citgo Gas Station on Main Street when another vehicle pulled up to the pump next to her.

A man got out of the other vehicle and jumped into the driver's seat of the woman's SUV, police said. Police continued that the woman ran to the driver's side of her SUV and began to struggle with the man in the driver's seat. The driver then drove off, dragging the woman across the gas station lot before she was finally thrown off, police said.

The woman was taken to Bridgeport Hospital for multiple cuts and bruises, police said. While at the hospital she told officers that the man had made off with her cell phone and wallet.

Police said the woman's credit cards were later used at a gas station in West Haven and a store in New Haven. Video at those locations record Hart using the credit cards, police said.